Turkey vows to help drought-hit Horn of Africa
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Y ld z was briefed Monday on the drought situation in Horn of Africa region during his visit to the capital of Ethiopia Addis Ababa. Y ld z, who is leading a delegation of Organization of Islamic Conference, said his meetings with Ethiopian officials were pivotal for coordinating assistance in the region.
