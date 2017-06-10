Turkey vows to help drought-hit Horn ...

Turkey vows to help drought-hit Horn of Africa

Read more: Walta Information Centre

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Y ld z was briefed Monday on the drought situation in Horn of Africa region during his visit to the capital of Ethiopia Addis Ababa. Y ld z, who is leading a delegation of Organization of Islamic Conference, said his meetings with Ethiopian officials were pivotal for coordinating assistance in the region.

Chicago, IL

