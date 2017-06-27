The walled city of Harar in eastern E...

The walled city of Harar in eastern Ethiopia

With 368 alleys squeezed into just one sq km, the old walled city of Harar in eastern Ethiopia is a colourful maze that begs exploration. Its thick, five-metre-high walls were erected in the 16th century as a defensive response to the neighbouring Christian Ethiopian Empire, but today Muslims and Christians share the city in peace.

Chicago, IL

