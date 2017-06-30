Test running on next Ethiopian Railwa...

Test running on next Ethiopian Railway line to start in August

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Test running on the first phase of the Awash Woldiya/Hara Gebeya Railway is on course to begin by the end of August, Ethiopian Railways Corp has announced. In June 2012 ERC signed a US$17bn turnkey contract for Turkish firm Yap Merkezi to build the 389 route-km electrified standard gauge line running north to Woldiya from Awash, where it will connect with the Djibouti Addis Ababa line which opened last year.

Chicago, IL

