Tesfaye Gebreab and his lies, once an...

Tesfaye Gebreab and his lies, once an errand boy always an errand boy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tigrai Online

Tesfaye Gebreab is not Oromo he is an Eritrean born in Ethiopia like many PFDJ supporters he is working day and night to create division among Ethiopians. I listened to the interview of Tesfaye Gerbera with the voice of America with Great astonishment and contempt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC