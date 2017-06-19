Tanzania: Magufuli Unveils Ambitious Stieglers Gorge Hydroelectric Project Plan

On his first leg of a three-day working tour of the Coast Region, President John Magufuli has outlined the ambitious projects, among them, plans to build a grand Stieglers Gorge hydroelectric project on southeastern Tanzania's Rufiji River. The President yet again warned local and international investors as well as public officials who were stealing the country's resources that he will deal with them squarely, in his self-declared war against them.

