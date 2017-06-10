Tanzania: Ethiopian Experts Jet in fo...

Tanzania: Ethiopian Experts Jet in for Magufuli's Stiegler's Gorge Project

A promise by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, to bring a team of dam experts to help in the implementation of Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project envisaged to pump into the national grid 2,100 megawatts, officially materialises today when the team jets into the country. A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications quoted President John Magufuli as saying, the Ethiopian dam experts are expected to arrive in the country and later meet and hold talks with local experts ahead of the kicking off of the country's project.

