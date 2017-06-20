Sudan's al-Bashir to attend summit over peace efforts in S. Sudan
Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that President Omar al-Bashir will attend the extraordinary summit of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Monday. The summit, to be attended by IGAD heads of states or governments, is to try to tackle the security and humanitarian conditions in South Sudan and the barriers to the implementation of the peace deal signed in August 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC