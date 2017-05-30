Sudan: Talks On Abyei Dispute Resume Between Sudans

After a two-year halt, Sudan and South Sudan resumed talks on the disputed Abyei region between the two countries on Tuesday in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. The chairman of the Abyei Supervisory Committee on the part of Sudan, Agok Hassan Ali Nimir called for completion of the main points of implementation of the agreement signed between the two sides in 2011 which includes the establishment of legislative and administrative institutions to ensure the rule of law and normalisation of life in the region.

