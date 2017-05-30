Sudan: Talks On Abyei Dispute Resume ...

Sudan: Talks On Abyei Dispute Resume Between Sudans

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

After a two-year halt, Sudan and South Sudan resumed talks on the disputed Abyei region between the two countries on Tuesday in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. The chairman of the Abyei Supervisory Committee on the part of Sudan, Agok Hassan Ali Nimir called for completion of the main points of implementation of the agreement signed between the two sides in 2011 which includes the establishment of legislative and administrative institutions to ensure the rule of law and normalisation of life in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC