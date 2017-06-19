Returnees to benefit from youth fund, urban safety net program
Ethiopian nationals who return from Saudi Arabia will be benefitted from the 10 billion Birr revolving Youth Fund, and Urban Safety Net Program, the Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency said. Among the mechanisms, benefiting them from the youth fund that the country has allocated to create more jobs and the urban safety net program which aims to improve income of urban poor are mentioned.
