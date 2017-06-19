Rays of Hope from Omo

Rays of Hope from Omo

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Have you ever imagined sugar needs an axe than a spoon for consumption? But this had happened in earlier days of sugar production. Had you lived that time you would have first used a "sugar axe" first and thereafter a spoon to stir your cup of tea or coffee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC