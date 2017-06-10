Qatar withdraws all its troops from E...

Qatar withdraws all its troops from Eritrea-Djibouti border

Wednesday

The tiny country of Qatar said it has withdrawn all of its troops from the border of Eritrea and Djibouti today. In a Qatar sent about 450 troops in 2010 to separate Eritrea and Djibouti troops after the Eritrean government invaded Djibouti in 2008 and the two countries went to war over disputed border.

