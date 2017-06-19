Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov's meeting...
On June 21, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov received in Moscow Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Grum Abay Teshome.
