PARIS: Ethiopian studying how A350-1000 would cope at Addis

Ethiopian Airlines is evaluating the A350-1000 to see how the type would perform under the demanding high-altitude conditions of its Addis Ababa base. Chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam, speaking at the Paris air show as he confirmed an agreement to take 10 more A350-900s, said the airline was still examining the -1000's capabilities.

Chicago, IL

