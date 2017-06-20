Mumbai Crime: Bolivian woman held wit...

Mumbai Crime: Bolivian woman held with Rs 21cr worth coke

20 hrs ago

In a major drug bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a Bolivian nation with around Rs 21 crore-worth cocaine at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. Following a tip-off, NCB officials laid a trap at terminal 2 of the airport, and detained the woman, who has been identified as Melgar De Claudia .

Chicago, IL

