More than $1 million spent on Ethiopian rental property considered...

Taxpayers have spent more than $350,000 on upgrades to a rental property for New Zealand's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union in Addis Ababa. A further $695,000 was spent over three years on the operating cost of renting and running the Official Residence of Ambassador Bruce Shepherd, which include utilities, taxes, maintenance and security.

