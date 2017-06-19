Melodious Islamic Songs Dominate Ethiopian Capital in Ramadan
On the eve of Eid al-Fitr this weekend, Menzuma will leave the air waves and retreat to the private worlds of the faithful. The loudspeakers of thousands of music shops breathe the poetic warmth of Ethiopian classic Islamic songs, Menzuma, to the bustling city of around 4.5 million people.
