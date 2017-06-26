Meklit Releases New Album 'When The People Move, The Music Moves Too'
Ethiopian-American artist Meklit has released her new album When the People Move, the Music Moves Too on Six Degrees Records. The record was produced by Dan Wilson, whose previous work with artists including Adele, Taylor Swift and John Legend - as well as fronting the band Semisonic - has earned multiple Grammy awards.
