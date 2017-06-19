Kuwait Grants Amnesty For Convicted Ethiopians
Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabahof, has granted an amnesty for Ethiopian nationals convicted of crimes in the Gulf nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says. The amnesty was granted following intervention by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, who requested Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to show clemency to imprisoned Ethiopian nationals.
