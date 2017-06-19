Jews in Ethiopia suffer as immigratio...

Jews in Ethiopia suffer as immigration to Israel is delayed

Yesterday Read more: Jerusalem Post

When Sorafel Alamow, 22, immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia with his father and sister, he never dreamed that he would have to wait more than a decade for his five older siblings to join them. Jewish Agency representatives in Gondar told his family more than 10 years ago that his siblings who were over the age of 18 would join them in a month or so, Alamow, who lives in Haifa, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Chicago, IL

