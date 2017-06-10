Indonesian Investors Assessing Busine...

Indonesian Investors Assessing Business Opportunities in Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Companies engaged in textile, banking, foot wear, natural gas and oil, IT and aircraft maintenance and repair, among others are part of the delegation. The company representatives have held business to business discussions with Ethiopian businesspersons during an Indonesia Ethiopia business forum held on Monday in Addis Ababa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC