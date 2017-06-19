GERD: public participation yet at momentum
It is so historic that, Ethiopians march being one and the same to harness their natural resource in alleviating poverty and ensuring sustainable socioeconomic development. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is one among the many projects that brought together all nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopian.
