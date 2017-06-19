Feature: Chinese companies powering Ethiopia's ambition to become Africa's manufacturing hub
As part of its vision to become the manufacturing hub of Africa, Ethiopia will on Tuesday inaugurate the first phase of its flagship Chinese-built Hawassa Industrial Park. The industrial park is said to be the first Sustainable Textile and Apparel Industrial park in the African continent with state-of-the-art infrastructural capacity.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
