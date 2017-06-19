Feature: Chinese companies powering E...

Feature: Chinese companies powering Ethiopia's ambition to become Africa's manufacturing hub

15 hrs ago

As part of its vision to become the manufacturing hub of Africa, Ethiopia will on Tuesday inaugurate the first phase of its flagship Chinese-built Hawassa Industrial Park. The industrial park is said to be the first Sustainable Textile and Apparel Industrial park in the African continent with state-of-the-art infrastructural capacity.

Chicago, IL

