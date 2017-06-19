[EYE] An Ethiopian journalist's journ...

[EYE] An Ethiopian journalist's journey to find life in South Korea

In 2010, Surafel Hailesilassie, a young TV producer in Ethiopia, witnessed people observers rigging ballots in favor of the ruling party during a general election in the nation's capital Addis Ababa. "The cameraman who was with me filmed the scenes and I interviewed six people exposing the election fraud," he, now living in South Korea as a refugee, said during an interview with The Korea Herald.

Chicago, IL

