[EYE] An Ethiopian journalist's journey to find life in South Korea
In 2010, Surafel Hailesilassie, a young TV producer in Ethiopia, witnessed people observers rigging ballots in favor of the ruling party during a general election in the nation's capital Addis Ababa. "The cameraman who was with me filmed the scenes and I interviewed six people exposing the election fraud," he, now living in South Korea as a refugee, said during an interview with The Korea Herald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC