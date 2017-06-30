European Investment Bank confirms $24...

European Investment Bank confirms $247 million Euro private...

Thursday Jun 29

Small business across Ethiopia will benefit from a new 6.4 billion Birr lending and leasing programme to be managed by the Development Bank of Ethiopia announced in Addis Ababa earlier today. The new initiative backed by the European Investment Bank and World Bank represents the first international support in the Ethiopian financial sector and the European Investment Bank's largest ever engagement in Ethiopia.

Chicago, IL

