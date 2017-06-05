Ethiopian to add flight frequency to seychelles
The Ethiopian Airlines , the fastest growing and most profitable African airline, will add a sixth weekly flight to Seychelles from December 6, 2017. A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate, Communication Ethiopian Airlines, said the Airline would fly from Monday to Sunday.
