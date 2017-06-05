Ethiopian to add flight frequency to ...

Ethiopian to add flight frequency to seychelles

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ethiopian Airlines , the fastest growing and most profitable African airline, will add a sixth weekly flight to Seychelles from December 6, 2017. A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate, Communication Ethiopian Airlines, said the Airline would fly from Monday to Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC