Ethiopian PM: Terrorism and climate change are a common fight
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday morning met Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn at the President's Residence in Jerusalem. "Your connection with Jerusalem is something that goes to the roots of the Bible, and the connection between our people is not a matter of years, it is a matter of centuries, back to the visit of the Queen of Sheba," Rivlin said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
