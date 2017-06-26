Ethiopian Muslims mark the 1438th Eid-Alfitr, break Ramadan fasting

This morning, hundreds of thousands of Muslims particularly living in Addis Ababa flocked to the Grand National stadium and attended the grand prayers, which saw attendance of higher officials from the Addis Ababa city administration. In addressing Muslim congregation, Addis Ababa Islamic Affairs Higher Council president Sheik Muhammed Nur Ahmed Shafi and Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Sheikh Muhammad-Amin Jamal urged the Muslims to extend the good behavior and discipline in societal interaction they have shown all along the Ramadan fasting to all along every day.

