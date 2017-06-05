Ethiopian launches direct services to...

Ethiopian launches direct services to Singapore

Ethiopian Airlines has marked the commencement of five weekly direct and non- stop services to Singapore at a reception ceremony held at Addis Ababa Bole Airport. A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said the event had been graced by Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, members of Transport Affairs Standing Committee from the House of People's Representatives, aviation partner organisations, travel agencies, Ethiopian Executive Management and other invited guests.

