Ethiopian launches direct services to Singapore
Ethiopian Airlines has marked the commencement of five weekly direct and non- stop services to Singapore at a reception ceremony held at Addis Ababa Bole Airport. A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said the event had been graced by Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, members of Transport Affairs Standing Committee from the House of People's Representatives, aviation partner organisations, travel agencies, Ethiopian Executive Management and other invited guests.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
