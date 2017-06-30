Ethiopian inaugurates second Addis Ababa cargo terminal
The ceremony was attended by Ethiopia's prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, transport minister Ahmed Shide and Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive Tewolde GebreMariam, along with participants from the ICAO Cargo Forum being held in Addis Ababa. Desalegn said: "Today, the national flag carrier has become the largest aviation group and the fastest growing airline in Africa, unrivalled in efficiency with shining operational excellence.
