Ethiopian Council of Ministers approv...

Ethiopian Council of Ministers approved a legislation to grant Oromia ...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tigrai Online

The Ethiopian Council of Ministers today approved a preliminary legislation to grant Oromia Regional State special privileges in the city of Addis Ababa. The draft legislation will have to be approved by the Ethiopian House of Peoples Representatives before it becomes a law of the land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC