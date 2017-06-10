Ethiopian Council of Ministers approved a legislation to grant Oromia ...
The Ethiopian Council of Ministers today approved a preliminary legislation to grant Oromia Regional State special privileges in the city of Addis Ababa. The draft legislation will have to be approved by the Ethiopian House of Peoples Representatives before it becomes a law of the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC