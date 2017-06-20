Ethiopian chef Genet Agonafer may cook the best doro wot in town, but she hasn't eaten it in years

Genet Agonafer is famous for the Ethiopian dish doro wot that she makes at Meals by Genet, but she's vegan, and her menu is bountiful with vegetarian and vegan dishes. Genet Agonafer is famous for the Ethiopian dish doro wot that she makes at Meals by Genet, but she's vegan, and her menu is bountiful with vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.