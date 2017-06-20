Ethiopian Airlines Set to launch new largest Cargo in Africa

The inauguration of its state of the art Cargo Terminal-II will now take place during the Second ICAO Global Air Cargo Development Forum which Ethiopian Airlines is hosting from 27th to 29th of June in Addis Ababa. CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked when confirming the launch date: ' Infrastructure development being one of the four pillars of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth strategic roadmap, Vision 2025, we have been making massive investments in infrastructure projects to modernize and expand our cargo facilities at a total cost of USD 150 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.