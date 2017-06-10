Ethiopian Airlines places repeat order for 10 A350-900 Aircraft
Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline group in Africa, has placed an order for 10 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, enabling further development to its fast expanding long-haul route network. Last June, Ethiopian Airlines became the first African carrier to operate the A350 when it took delivery of the first of 12 aircraft in order.
