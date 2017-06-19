Ethiopian Air Said to Plan $3 Billion Deal for Airbus A350s
Ethiopian Airlines Enterprise plans to buy 10 of Airbus SE's newest A350 wide-body jets in a transaction worth more than $3 billion at advertised prices, according to people familiar with the plan. The deal is set to be announced this week at the Paris Air Show, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the order negotiations are private.
