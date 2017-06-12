Ethiopia warns emergency drought aid to run out next month
In this photo of Friday June 9, 2017, Ader Ali Yusuf, center, a mother of 12 who was displaced from her village due to the ongoing drought in Ethiopia, sits among a group of women as an international delegation visits the Warder town of Ethiopia's drought stricken area near the border with Somalia. Ethiopia's government is warning it will run out of emergency food aid starting next month as the number of drought victims in the East African country has reached 7.8 million.
