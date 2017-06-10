Ethiopia Travel Warning

Ethiopia Travel Warning

This replaces the Travel Warning of December 6, 2016. [infoZine] The Government of Ethiopia routinely restricts or shuts downs internet, cellular data, and phone services, impeding the U.S. Embassy's ability to communicate with U.S. citizens in Ethiopia and limiting the Embassy's ability to provide consular services.

