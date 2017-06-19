Ethiopia To Inaugurate Two New Industrial Parks In July

Ethiopia will inaugurate two industrial parks built by Chinese firms next month, according to Xinhua news agency which quotes Ethiopia's Industrial Parks Development Corporation as saying that they are the Mekelle Industrial Park and the Kombolcha Industrial Park. The two industrial parks, located 783 kilometres and 252 km north of Addis Ababa, respectively, are both dedicated to the textiles and apparels and have a combined construction cost of 250 million US dollaers.

