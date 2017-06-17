Ethiopia to inaugurate Chinese-built ...

Ethiopia to inaugurate Chinese-built industrial parks

7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Ethiopia is set to inaugurate two industrial parks built by Chinese firms next month, the state owned Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation said Friday. The Mekelle Industrial Park and the Kombolcha Industrial Park are being built by China Communications Construction Company and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation respectively.

