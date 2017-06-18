Ethiopia to have dedicated industry zone for Japanese companies
Ethiopia will have an industry zone dedicated to Japan ese Companies for the first time, to be built on the outskirts of its capital city Addis Ababa. The statement was made on Saturday by Arkebe Oqubay, Special Advisor to Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn explaining the country's manufacturing ambitions.
