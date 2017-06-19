Ethiopia striving to be preferable de...

Ethiopia striving to be preferable destination of Chinese investment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Last week the biggest Chinese chronicler, Xinhua , stated that building on decade-long double-digit growth, catalyzed by enormous government spending on infrastructure, the size of the Ethiopian economy has reached well over 69.2 billion USD, far better than same GDP that stood at 61.6 billion USD in 2015, according to projections of the International Monetary Fund made for 2016. According to Xinhua , China is leading the way in foreign investment trend in the East African country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC