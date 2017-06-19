Ethiopia striving to be preferable destination of Chinese investment
Last week the biggest Chinese chronicler, Xinhua , stated that building on decade-long double-digit growth, catalyzed by enormous government spending on infrastructure, the size of the Ethiopian economy has reached well over 69.2 billion USD, far better than same GDP that stood at 61.6 billion USD in 2015, according to projections of the International Monetary Fund made for 2016. According to Xinhua , China is leading the way in foreign investment trend in the East African country.
