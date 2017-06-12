Ethiopia Launches Online Entry Visa A...

Ethiopia Launches Online Entry Visa Application and Issuance

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ethiopian Immigration and Nationality Affairs Main Department in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines has finalized preparations of the initial phase to commence an e-visa service for international visitors to Ethiopia effective June 12, 2017. The e-visa is processed and issued online on a single Web page where applicants apply, pay and secure their entry visa online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC