Ethiopia Launches Online Entry Visa Application and Issuance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ethiopian Immigration and Nationality Affairs Main Department in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines has finalized preparations of the initial phase to commence an e-visa service for international visitors to Ethiopia effective June 12, 2017. The e-visa is processed and issued online on a single Web page where applicants apply, pay and secure their entry visa online.

