Ethiopia intensifies efforts to repatriate citizens from Saudi Arabia

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Walta Information Centre

The effort to bring back home undocumented Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia in the remaining 12 days has been intensified, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Meles Alem said collective efforts are being exerted to bring back the citizens and reintegrate them with the community as the deadline set by Saudi Arabia is closing.

Chicago, IL

