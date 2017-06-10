Ethiopia: Importers Approve Ethiopia'...

Ethiopia: Importers Approve Ethiopia's Livestock Quarantine System

Experts of major livestock importing Middle East countries have given approval to the Mille International quarantine system, expected to uplift Ethiopia's livestock export. According to the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirate experts have assessed and assured the quality of the Quarantine center, located in Afar State.

