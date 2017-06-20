Ethiopia: Ethiopian to Inaugurate New...

Ethiopia: Ethiopian to Inaugurate New Cargo Terminal

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Addis Ababa June 09/2017 The Ethiopian Airlines is going to inaugurate a new cargo terminal on the sideline of the second ICAO Global Air Cargo Development Forum to be hosted by the airline this month. The inauguration of its state of the art Cargo Terminal-II, will position the national flag carrier at the top in the continent in terms of cargo service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC