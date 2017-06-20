Ethiopia: Ethiopian to Inaugurate New Cargo Terminal
Addis Ababa June 09/2017 The Ethiopian Airlines is going to inaugurate a new cargo terminal on the sideline of the second ICAO Global Air Cargo Development Forum to be hosted by the airline this month. The inauguration of its state of the art Cargo Terminal-II, will position the national flag carrier at the top in the continent in terms of cargo service.
