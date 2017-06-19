Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines Signs U....

Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines Signs U.S.$1.5 Billion Deal With Engine Maker Rolls-Royce

Ethiopian Airlines has signed a $1.5 billion dollar deal with British engine maker Rolls-Royce as it continues to upgrade and expand its fleet to realise the ambition of dominating Africa's skies. The deal means all the 10 new Airbus A350-900 aircraft that Ethiopian Airlines has recently ordered will run on Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engines.

