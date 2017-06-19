Ethiopia: Climate Change Threatens Coffee Industry
Up to 60 percent of Ethiopia's coffee production area could become unsuitable for coffee farming before the end of the century, says a new study. Moving coffee production to higher ground plus forest conservation and restoration could substantially increase the area suitable for coffee growing in Ethiopia, the study adds.
