Ethiopia: Climate Change Threatens Coffee Industry

Up to 60 percent of Ethiopia's coffee production area could become unsuitable for coffee farming before the end of the century, says a new study. Moving coffee production to higher ground plus forest conservation and restoration could substantially increase the area suitable for coffee growing in Ethiopia, the study adds.

Chicago, IL

