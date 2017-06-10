Ethiopia asks for extension of Saudi ...

Ethiopia asks for extension of Saudi amnesty deadline

Thousands of Ethiopians are still stuck in Saudi Arabia after a 90-day amnesty for undocumented migrants to leave expired on Tuesday, the Ethiopian government has told the BBC.

Chicago, IL

