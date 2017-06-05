Egypt turns to strategic water reserv...

Egypt turns to strategic water reserves due to Nile flood shortage

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Egypt Today

"The Nile flood last year was the worst in 113 years, so the government was forced to draw an amount of water out of the strategic reserve of Lake Nasser," he said. The official did not mention the volume of water taken; but he denied that the shortage of the Nile flood could be related to the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC