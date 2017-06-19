Despite the devotion by the governmen...

Despite the devotion by the governments, repatri...

The government of Ethiopia in collaboration with the people and concerned individuals in Saudi Arabia has been striving to bring back home unauthorized citizens from that country. According to the Government Communication Affairs Office, more than 35,000 Ethiopians have repatriated so far using the 90-day amnesty period granted by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

