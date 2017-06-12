CSIR clinches $7 million support deal in Ethiopia

NEW DELHI: Seeking to increase its footprints in Africa, India's pubic sector R&D body - Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - has signed an agreement with the Metal Industries Development Institute of Ethiopia to implement a twinning programme in that country where the Indian research institution will help the African nation in enhancing its capacity. The CSIR has clinched the seven million US dollar assignment through a process where many international organisations, including from European countries, were initially considered by Ethiopia for the programme.

